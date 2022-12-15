Lok Sabha Speaker asks Union Urban Development Minister to speak to States and evolve a framework for the homeless

December 15, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asked Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to call a meeting of all State governments and come up with a framework to address the issues of homeless people in the country.

While replying to a clutch of queries about the homeless in the country, Mr. Puri said the capacity of government shelter homes is 1.25 lakh but occupancy is 50%.

According to the 2011 census, the total urban houseless population is over nine lakh. The Centre has also asked the States to survey homeless people who did not have a house and were living on the roadside or in the open, Mr. Puri said. The Minister also mentioned that most matters in this regard were State subjects.

At this point, Mr. Birla urged him to speak to States to try to bring out a framework so that the homeless could get houses. “I think this is what everybody wants,” Mr. Birla said.