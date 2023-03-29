Lok Sabha sends Forest Conservation Amendment Bill to Select Committee; Congress protests decision

March 29, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday decided to send the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 to a Select Committee instead of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science, technology, Environment and Forest headed by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The issue has added fuel to the already fractious relationship between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Protesting the decision, Mr. Ramesh called it “yet another subversion of Parliament.”

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ramesh said, “If the Bill falls fairly and squarely in the subjects covered by the Standing Committee concerned and yet the Bill gets referred to a Select Committee for a blatantly political purpose, why continue as Chairman of the Standing Committee? It is yet another subversion of Parliament.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also questioned the composition of the Select Committee. Among the list of eight members who have been picked from Rajya Sabha to be part of the Committee, there is no Opposition MP except TMC’s Jawahar Sircar. The Committee will be headed by a BJP MP.

Under the original Act, any proposal involving diversion of forest land of more than five hectares must be given by the Central government, through an advisory committee led by Director General Forests.

The new rules stipulate a two-stage approval process — “in principle” and “final approval” to be granted by the Central government for any application seeking diversion of the forest land for non-forestry uses, including any kind of development or construction.