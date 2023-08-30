HamberMenu
Lok Sabha Secretariat revokes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension

The resolution was adopted after Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appeared before the Committee and expressed regret over certain remarks made by him in the House which had led to his suspension.

August 30, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - New Delhi

Agencies
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. File

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday revoked the suspension of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, an official statement said.  

“The suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP from the service of the House which was effected on 10.8.2023 till the submission of the Report by the Committee of Privileges, has been revoked with effect from 30.8.2023,” an official notification issued by Lok Sabha Secretariat said. 

Earlier, the Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha on August 30 unanimously adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the lower house.

The resolution was adopted after Mr. Chowdhury appeared before the Committee and expressed regret over certain remarks made by him in the House which had led to his suspension from the Lok Sabha on the last day of the Monsoon session of Parliament on August 11.

Mr. Chowdhury is learnt to have told the Committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, that it was never his intention to hurt anybody's feelings and expressed regret for certain remarks made by him.

"The Committee has adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lok Sabha. The resolution will be sent to the Speaker as soon as possible," a Committee member said.

Mr. Chowdhury was named by Speaker Om Birla for "unruly conduct" on August 11, the last day of the Monsoon session and was suspended from the membership of Lok Sabha pending a report from the Privileges Committee.

At the meeting of the Committee on August 18, several members were of the view that Mr. Chowdhury has been punished for his conduct by Lok Sabha and there was no further need to examine his behaviour by a Parliamentary panel.

