Lok Sabha Secretariat releases schedule for Parliament’s monsoon session

Session will have staggered timings to accommodate MPs of one House in both chambers

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Wednesday officially released the schedule for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, starting on September 14, in which the Question Hour has been dropped.

Opposition leaders, including Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, had earlier written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to curtail Question Hour as it amounted to “encroaching upon a member’s right”.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Private Member’s Business, usually fixed for every Friday, has also been skipped.

The session will have staggered timings to accommodate MPs of one House in both chambers and follow strict physical distancing norms.

On the first day, the Lok Sabha will have its proceedings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thereafter, from September 15 to October 1, the Lower House will have its sitting from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Similarly, from the second day, the Rajya Sabha will be transacting its business between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The two-hour break between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. will be used to disinfect both the chambers, said an official.

Earlier, as reported by The Hindu, two four-hour slots (10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.-8 p.m.) were under discussion for staggered timings for the two Houses to meet instead of simultaneous proceedings.

The upcoming session will have 18 sittings, which includes two working Saturdays and Sundays each, and will end on October 1.

Deputy Leader of the Lok Sabha and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had reached out to senior Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Trinamool’s Derek O’Brien before finalising the plans.