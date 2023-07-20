Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day; govt assures discussion on Manipur

July 20, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on July 20 amid noisy protests by opposition members over the situation in Manipur.

As soon as the House assembled at 2 p.m., Ministers laid papers amid din. Opposition members were shouting slogans such as "Manipur Manipur" and "Manipur is burning".

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the government has already made it clear that it was open to a discussion on Manipur in both Houses of Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliament Monsoon session updates

He said that Deputy leader in Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh has also given a similar assurance.

Mr. Joshi said that Home Minister Amit Shah would make a detailed reply once the discussion takes place, the time of which will be decided by the Speaker.

As opposition members continued raising slogans, Kirit Solanki, who was chairing proceedings, adjourned Lok Sabha for the day.

Manipur sexual assault | SC takes suo motu cognisance of viral video, says it is “deeply disturbed”

Rajya Sabha adjourned

The Manipur violence issue rocked Rajya Sabha on the opening day of the Monsoon session with opposition members creating uproar, demanding a discussion on the situation in the Northeastern state.

Manipur violence updates

The proceedings of the Upper House were adjourned for the day in the post-lunch session after the laying of listed papers and introduction of the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. The House also witnessed an adjournment over the Manipur issue in the morning session.

When the House reassembled at 2 p.m., Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar asked for the listed papers to be laid.

Opposition members started sloganeering when Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur moved to introduce the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to further to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952 after moving to withdraw the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that was passed by a voice vote amid the din. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said he has been demanding a discussion on the Manipur issue since morning but has not been allowed despite giving notice in advance.

Opposition outraged by Manipur viral video

“I have made my full efforts to attract your attention and gave notice but unfortunately, I am not allowed to raise this (rule) 267. You know Manipur is burning, women are raped and paraded naked... and Prime Minister is keeping quiet. He is giving statement outside” he said.

Mr. Dhankhar asked opposition members to maintain order in the House amid intensified sloganeering as some of them shouted “Manipur”, “Manipur” forcing him to adjourn the House for the day.

Earlier in the day when the House met at 12 noon, Mr. Dhankhar accepted eight notices by members for a short duration discussion under the rule 267.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said the government has no objections and was ready for a discussion.

When the Chairman allowed the notices for a short-duration discussion on Manipur, Mr. Kharge raised objections and said all the business of the House be suspended first and their notices for a discussion on Manipur under Rule 267 be taken up.

“How the Leader of the House suddenly gets up and says we are ready for a discussion. We have given notices under Rule 267 for suspending all other business of the House and then take this up. Let Prime Minister give a statement and we will discuss,” he told the chairman.

Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha pertains to suspension of rules.

Manipur sexual assault | Modi breaks silence, assures stringent punishment for guilty with “full might of law”

“Any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being: Provided further that this rule shall not apply where specific provision already exists for suspension of a rule under a particular chapter of Rules,” it says.

Rule 176 of the House says any member desirous of raising discussion on a matter of urgent public importance may give notice in writing to the Secretary-General specifying clearly and precisely the matter to be raised.

Derek O’Brien (TMC) said the discussion on Manipur situation should be taken up under Rule 267 and that the Prime Minister must break his silence on Manipur in the House.

Raising a point of order, Mr. O’Brien said Rule 267 should be enforced and their notices be taken up first.

The Prime Minister has to speak on Manipur, he asserted.

Several opposition members, including Mr. Kharge, have given notices under Rule 267 while demanding a discussion on Manipur violence.

Soon, some opposition members including those of the Congress created uproar in the House, forcing the chair to adjourn the proceedings till 2 p.m..

Earlier in the day, when the House assembled, Mr. Dhankhar adjourned proceedings for almost an hour as a mark of respect to sitting MP and senior BJP leader Hardwar Dubey who passed away last month.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.