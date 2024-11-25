Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after Opposition uproar over Adani bribery issue

Parliament Winter Session

The Lok Sabha was adjourned without transacting any significant business on Monday (November 25, 2024) amid uproar by Opposition members on various issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as the House reconvened at noon, Opposition members were heard raising slogans about the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal and demanding a probe into the allegations levelled against a prominent businessman in a U.S. court.

Follow Parliament Winter Session Day 1 updates on November 25

BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the Chair, asked if the members were not keen to allow proceedings in the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chair then adjourned the proceedings till Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Lower House was adjourned till 12 noon after paying tribute to departed members, including two MPs who had won the parliamentary elections this year.

RS proceedings adjourned till Wednesday

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned for the day as Opposition parties led by the Congress tried to raise the issue of the indictment of Adani group founder chairman Gautam Adani and others in a U.S. court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House will meet again on Wednesday (November 27). On Tuesday, Parliament will hold a special event in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan to launch yearlong celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

Also Read | Those rejected by people trying to control Parliament: PM Modi

Earlier, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed 13 notices served under rule 267, including seven that sought a discussion on the US indictment on the alleged payment of $265 million in bribes. But the Congress and Left parties insisted on a discussion, forcing a 15-minute adjournment of proceedings.

Soon after listed papers were laid on the table of the House and obituary references read out on the death of former MPs, Mr. Dhankhar said he had received 13 notices under rule 267 but was not convinced to accept them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was among the seven that sought a discussion on the Adani bribery issue, said if the listed business is suspended, the Opposition parties can explain how the "very important" issue was impacting the entire country.

The image of the country has been tarnished globally and yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi was supporting Adani, he alleged.

At this point, Mr. Dhankhar ordered that nothing that Mr. Kharge says will go on record.

ADVERTISEMENT

But as the Opposition parties persisted, he adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

When the House re-assembled at 11.45 a.m., the Chairman said he has the highest respect for the members of the House and urged them to allow him to continue with the scheduled business.

Also Read | Govt lists 15 bills including Waqf bill for winter session of Parliament

However, some Opposition members were heard raising certain matters.

The Chairman then adjourned the proceedings of the House for the day.

The other notices under rule 267, which calls for suspending the listed business of the House to take up discussion on the issue being sought to be raised, pertained to continued violence in Manipur, violent clashes in U.P.'s Sambhal district and special assistance to the flood-hit Wayanad district of Kerala.

The Adani Group has denied all charges in the U.S. indictment, calling them baseless.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.