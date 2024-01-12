Lok Sabha privileges panel recommends that Speaker revoke suspension of three Congress MPs after they express ‘regret’

January 12, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha is learnt to have accepted the “regrets” expressed by Congress MPs Vijaykumar Vasanth, Abdul Khaleque, and J. Jayakumar in New Delhi on Friday for their alleged disrespect to the Chair during the Winter Session of Parliament.

The three MPs were among about 100 MPs suspended during the session, and their case had been referred to the Privileges Committee to examine whether their actions had breached the privileges of the other members of the House.

The panel, headed by BJP MP Sunil Kumar Singh, has also sent a unanimous resolution to Speaker Om Birla’s office recommending that the suspensions be revoked. “The Speaker will take a decision on the resolution,” a panel member said.

The member added that the three MPs had expressed their regret at the beginning of the meeting. “Since they expressed regret, the Committee unanimously decided to pass a resolution to revoke their suspension,” the member added. If the Speaker accepts the resolution, the three members can attend the Budget Session of Parliament scheduled to begin at the end of January. The suspension of the other Opposition MPs, apart from these three, was to last only till the end of Winter Session.

“The MPs climbed to the podium of the Speaker and showed placards. This was not acceptable and since they expressed regret, the matter is likely to be considered as closed,” the member added.

In the Rajya Sabha, the suspension of 11 MPs has been referred to the Privileges Committee of the Upper House. The panel has started its proceedings and the MPs have been told to present their argument on the charges against them.

