Lok Sabha polls | Mamata rules out alliance with Congress in West Bengal 

January 24, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on January 24 ruled out any alliance with the Congress in the State for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“I had no discussions with the Congress party or anyone else. We had given a proposal which they refused. Since then our party has decided that we will fight alone in West Bengal,” Ms. Banerjee told mediapersons.

She chairperson also expressed her displeasure that the Congress party had not informed her that its ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ would enter the State.

“Even as a matter of courtesy they didn’t tell that they are coming in my State. I am part of INDIA alliance,” she said.

The Congress yatra is scheduled to enter West Bengal in the next few days.

Ms. Banerjee said that as a secular party, she would decide her next course after elections.

The remarks by the Chief Minister come a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that his party was in talks with the TMC over seat-sharing in West Bengal. Mr. Gandhi has said that he has good relations with the TMC chairperson.

Over the past few weeks leaders of the Congress and the TMC in West Bengal have been targeting each other. While the TMC has accused the Congress of unrealistic bargaining the Congress has said that the TMC needs the Congress more in the elections.

The TMC leadership has offered two seats to the Congress while Congress State leadership was insisting on six. The Congress has two MPs elected from Baharampur and Malda Dakshin. West Bengal sends 42 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

