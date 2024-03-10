GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Lok Sabha polls: 'Lord Krishna is with us', says Kejriwal in Kurukshetra

The AAP and the Congress will fight the Lok Sabha polls in alliance in Haryana.

March 10, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his party has 'dharma' with it and asked people to decide whether they are with 'dharma' or 'adharma'.

Addressing a public meeting in Haryana's Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, the Delhi chief minister urged people to vote for his party candidate Sushil Gupta from the seat.

The AAP and the Congress will fight the Lok Sabha polls in alliance in Haryana. Under the tie-up, the AAP will contest from the lone Kurukshetra seat out of total 10 parliamentary seats in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kejriwal invoked the Mahabharata and said Kurukshetra is a pious land where the 'dharmayudh' was fought.

'Pandavas' had won it despite 'Kauravas' having everything, said the AAP convener who was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"What Pandavas had? Lord Shri Krishna was with them," he said.

"Today, what we have with us. We are too small. Lord Shri Krishna is with us," said Mr. Kejriwal.

Referring to the BJP-led Centre, Mr. Kejriwal said, "They have everything. They have all the powers. They have IB, CBI, ED." "We have our 'dharma' (righteousness) with us. It is a fight of 'dharma' and 'adharma' (non-righteousness) and you have to decide whether you are with 'dharma' or 'adharma'," Mr. Kejriwal told the gathering.

He said the BJP says that it is winning 370 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. "They are openly saying they do not need your votes." "I came from Delhi to seek your votes with folded hands. Sushil Gupta ji is going door to door to seek your votes. We need your votes to win elections. They (BJP) do not need your votes," said Mr. Kejriwal.

The Delhi CM further said there are two types of people in the country. One is a "desh bhakt" and the other is "andh bhakt".

"Those who are 'desh bhakt' come with me...we don't need 'andh bhakt'," he said.

