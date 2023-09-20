Lok Sabha passes women's reservation bill

September 20, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - New Delhi

The Lok Sabha on September 20 passed a bill granting reservation to women on one-third seats in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies with near unanimity amid demands from the opposition to extend similar benefits to Other Backward Classes and immediate implementation of the measure before the elections next year.

After a spirited eight-hour debate in which 60 members participated, the Lok Sabha passed the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, with 454 members voting in favour and two against it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present during the voting on the bill.

