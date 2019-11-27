National

Lok Sabha passes Bill to merge 2 Union Territories

more-in

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill to merge the Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Bill was passed by voice vote with the government asserting that the merger will fast-track development of the two Union Territories.

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill 2019 seeks to provide “better delivery of services to the citizens of both Union Territories by improving efficiency and reduction in paper work.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Lok Sabha
parliament
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 10:48:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/lok-sabha-passes-bill-to-merge-2-union-territories/article30099900.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY