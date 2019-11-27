Lok Sabha passes Bill to merge 2 Union Territories

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill to merge the Union Territories Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The Bill was passed by voice vote with the government asserting that the merger will fast-track development of the two Union Territories.
The Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (Merger of Union Territories) Bill 2019 seeks to provide “better delivery of services to the citizens of both Union Territories by improving efficiency and reduction in paper work.”
