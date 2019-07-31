Lok Sabha passes bill for eviction of officials from govt. premises

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 which was introduced by Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in the Lok Sabha on July 8.

The Bill amends the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971 that provides for the eviction of unauthorised occupants from public premises in certain cases. The Minister said the Act pertained to all government premises. The amendments under consideration were related only to accommodations occupied by government officials.

The three-days’ notice for evacuation would be given only after all other means of resolution were exhausted. “The culture of impunity exhibited by officials in vacating government accommodations needs to be tackled,” he said.

The bill defines ‘residential accommodation occupation’ as the occupation of public premises by a person on the grant of a license for such occupation. The bill adds a provision laying down the procedure for eviction from residential accommodation.

“If the person in unauthorised occupation of the residential accommodation challenges the eviction order passed by the estate officer in court, he will be required to pay damages for every month of such occupation,” says the bill.