Lok Sabha on full swing to welcome new members

Published - May 31, 2024 09:43 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Lok Sabha Secretariat has taken a host of measures to welcome the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha, including setting up guideposts at all three domestic terminals at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and railway stations from June 4 to June 9. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The new members will be welcomed in the Parliament House Annexe and provided transit accommodation in Western Court till they are allocated houses in the national capital, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on May 31.

According to a statement from the Secretariat, a team has been assigned the task of keeping a close tab on the Election Commission of India website on June 4 when the votes are counted and entering the contact details of successful candidates on a near real-time basis.

The team, using a software, will be able to check whether the successful candidate is a new MP or re-elected. The same information will be shared with the liaison officers through a software to make further data entry of their tour programmes.

To cut red tape, the members will not be required to sign multiple physical forms with various branches, saving a substantial amount of time. As many as 70 personnel have been trained to man the registration counter in shifts. The liaison officers have been imparted training to make data entry using tablets as the MPs wait in the designated area.

Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh carried out an inspection of the preparations on Friday and is monitoring the arrangements on a day-to-day basis, it said.

Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / Delhi

