Lok Sabha okays National Capital Territory Bill

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to regularise unauthorised colonies that existed in the National Capital Territory of Delhi as on June 1, 2014, and had seen development up to 50% as on January 1, 2015.
Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, speaking on the Bill, said there “was a public perception that the issues with regard to unauthorised colonies were delayed by those who were in office earlier.”
“In 1947, 17% of the total population of the country lived in urban areas, Delhi’s population at that time was eight lakh. After partition and relocation, it went up to 22 lakhs, and I expect that during the Census of 2021, the population would be close to two crore people,” he said.
Mr. Puri also quoted a letter received by his Ministry from the Delhi government seeking the extension of a survey of unauthorised colonies. “That is why we brought this Bill,” he said.
Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi, said that a large number of people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi were not receiving proper amenities and that this Bill provided ownership rights to those living in these colonies. It would facilitate access to institutional credit and also improve the basic amenities.
The Bill was then passed by voice vote. The government had introduced the Bill and got it cleared in the Rajya Sabha in February, in the first part of the Budget session.
