Lok Sabha members demand “exemplary action” against Azam Khan for his sexist remarks

Lok Sabha members, cutting across party lines, condemned the sexist remarks by Samajwadi Party member Azam Khan against BJP MP Rama Devi and demanded “exemplary action” against him.

Speaker Om Birla said he would call a meeting of MPs from all parties to decide on the future course of action.

The matter was first raised, during Zero Hour, by Minister Smriti Irani. She said that the remarks made on Thursday during the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill were a “blot” on all legislators, including men.

“This is a blot on all legislators, including men. We cannot remain silent spectators to it. We have to speak in one voice that this is unacceptable,” Ms Irani said.

Supporting Ms Irani, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said either Mr. Khan should tender an apology or he should be suspended from the House.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee and Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) MP Bhratruhari Mahtab were among the members who echoed similar sentiments condemning Mr. Khan's remarks.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said action should be taken against anyone demeaning women. He also raised the issue of members using objectionable words against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the past. This, however, drew protests from the members of the treasury benches, who said the issue should not be politicised.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed Mr. Khan's remarks “utterly condemnable” and urged the Speaker to take exemplary action.