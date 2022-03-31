Lok Sabha live updates | House to discuss climate change

Yesterday, the House had passed the Bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi

On the 12th day of the second part of the Budget Session, the lower house passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022. This bill seeks to amend The Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to undo the earlier 2011 amendment to the Act by which the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated into separate North, South, and East Delhi Municipal Corporations.

Today, the House will undertake disccusion on climate change, which was first raised by member Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on the December 8, 2021.

Arjun Munda will move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, for consideration and passing.

Here are the latest updates:

11:00 a.m.

Proceedings resume at Lok Sabha. Question Hour in progress.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, for consideration and passing.

2. Further discussion on climate change raised by Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on the December 8, 2021.

3. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

4. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 12 recap

The Lok Sabha passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the discussion on The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.