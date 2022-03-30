Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 25, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

March 30, 2022 11:01 IST

Amit Shah to move that the Bill further to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, be taken into consideration

Rao Inderjit Singh, MoS Corporate Affairs, moved the amendments in The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for consideration. Opposition MPs criticised the Bill. Further discussion on the same to continue today.

Here are the updates:

12.00 p.m.

Question Hour ends

11:35 a.m.

House debates on devising mechanism for authentication of social media accounts and users by Govt

Congress MPs Abdul Khaliq and Manish Tewari asked the Electronics & IT Ministry to clarify its stance on not introducing authentication of social media accounts and users in lieu of the rising pursuit of “pernicious agenda” on the platforms. In response, Minister of State for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar stated the Govt was balacing issues pertaining to privacy and those related to safety and trust on the platform.

He apprised the house of the existence of Rule 4(2) of the Intermediary Guidelines pertaining to the use of social media. It states that it mandates social media companies to flag content that are in contravention and bear the potential of disrupting the sovereignty and integrity of India.

11:15 a.m.

Conscious of the gender-gap in pursuit of science, devising new projects and schemes to address the same: MoS Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh

In response to a question by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, the Minister of State for Science & Technology stated there was a mismatch of preferences. He pointed out while students would opt for science at high-school, they would not necessarily go on to pursue a career in the stream. Dr Singh elaborated his case by saying that 90% getting through civil services come from medical and engineering streams.

Dr Singh pointed to the existence of an aptiudanal crisis in the Indian society, that was yet evolve. He added the Govt of conscious of the gender disparity in pursuit of science and is regularly devising new schemes and programs to address the same.

11:05 a.m.

BSNL attained operating profit after several years: Minister for Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw

In response to questions pertaining to state-owned telecom operator’s present operability, the Telecom Minister apprised the house that it was presently running at operating profit. He added following the Rs 69,000 crore package in 2019, the telecom operator is now a stable entity.

He added the home-grown radio and 4G core network is ready and would be rolled out soon. The Telecom Minister added that as per scientist estimates, 5G too would be completed by the end of the year.

11:00 a.m.

Proceedings commence in the Lok Sabha. Question Hour in progress.

10:15 am

List of Business

Question Hour Papers, reports of the parliamentary standing committee to be laid on the table Secretary-General to report two messages from Rajya Sabha regarding the Appropriation Bill, 2022 and the Finance Bill, 2022 Ganesh Singh to lay on the Table the Fourth Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee of Privileges Dr Jitendra Singh and Darshana Vikram Jardosh to make statements regarding their respective ministries Arjun Ram Meghwal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to present the 32nd Report of the Business Advisory Committee Further consideration of The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 Further consideration of The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

10 am

Day 11 recap

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that the Ministry has declined to renew the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act or FCRA licence of 466 NGOs since 2020.

Mr. Rai said in a written reply that as many as 34 people from outside Jammu and Kashmir have bought properties in the Union Territory after the abrogation of its special status in August 2019.

Mr. Rai said in the Lok Sabha that nearly 3,400 communal riot cases were registered in the country between 2016 and 2020.