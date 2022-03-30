  1. Question Hour
  2. Papers, reports of the parliamentary standing committee to be laid on the table
  3. Secretary-General to report two messages from Rajya Sabha regarding the Appropriation Bill, 2022 and the Finance Bill, 2022
  4. Ganesh Singh to lay on the Table the Fourth Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee of Privileges
  5. Dr Jitendra Singh and Darshana Vikram Jardosh to make statements regarding their respective ministries
  6. Arjun Ram Meghwal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to present the 32nd Report of the Business Advisory Committee
  7. Further consideration of The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  8. Further consideration of The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022