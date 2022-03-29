Lok Sabha live updates | House adjourned till 2 P.M.

View of the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on March 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 29, 2022 11:01 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021

With 120 votes in favour and 58 against, the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 was introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Today, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Additionally, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will present the 32nd Report of the Business Advisory Committee.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

1:00 p.m.

House adjourned till 2 P.M.

12:15 p.m.

Hyderabad MP Asaddudin Owaisi speaks about Cofset syrup

He informed the house that the syrup laden with the chemical Diethylene Gylcol (DEG) and manufactured with “digital vision” had failed to qualify quality standards as revealed by public data.

He said the Govt Central Drug Regulators balk at the prosecuting manufacturers of sub-standard drugs. He informed the house about the Drugs Consideration Committee’s statement that prosecuting every case of substandard drugs would lead to harassment of manufacturers. Mr. Owaisi asked the statement be immediately withdrawn and strict implementation of good practices under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act should be implemented.

“Many children are consuming this cough syrup and dying, and there is no control by the Govt on sale of such sub-standard drugs,” he said.

12:10 p.m.

Govt of West Bengal trying to thwart the labour’s movement: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Bahrampur MP stated that while the ruling Trinamool Congress spoke about labour’s interest in the national parliaments but back home, it is trying to thwart the labour movement.

Earlier, TMC too expressed their concerns on the issue in the house.

12:10 p.m.

Opposition MPs demand discussion on ‘Bharat Bandh’

“Barring Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, all trade unions in unison have called for a strike across the nation in order to stop the plundering of the nation by this Govt,” Leader of opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in the house.

He stated the unions highlighted certain issues for consideration including scrapping of proposed changes in labour laws, privatisation of any form and national monetisation pipeline, increased allocation of wages under MNREGA and regularisation of contract workers.

12:05 p.m.

2.14 crore people have benefitted in separate ways from the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ Action Plan: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai

He added that 8,000 volunteers have been recruited under the program which has seen active participation from 42 lakh youth.

12:05 p.m.

Prime Minister Modi asks BJP MPs to highlight welfare measures in fortnight dedicated to ‘social justice’ - PTI

11:50 a.m.

MP Gaurav Gogoi asks Ministry of Rural Development on the technological innovations it would adopt to achieve carbon emission targets announced in the Glasgow Summit

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi asked the Ministry of Rural Development to clarify, considering they construct about 50,000 kms of road annually under PMGSY, which leads to severe usage of fuel and in turn, carbon emissions. He asked the Ministry if it is contemplating adopting of a new technology to progress on the same.

In response, Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan informed the house that the Ministry is trying to bring appropriate technology to prevent any kind of environmental pollution er the Pradham Mantri Sadak Yojna.

11:00 a.m.

Proceedings commence in the Lower House.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

2. Arjun Ram Meghwal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to present the Thirty-second Report of the Business Advisory Committee.

3. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

4. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 10 recap

On the tenth day of the second part of the Budget session, the government moved to introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022. The division vote saw 120 members voting in favour, while 58 members voting against the introduction.

The House also held a discussion on the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022.