Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, March 25, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

March 28, 2022 11:02 IST

Home Minister to introduce The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022

The Finance Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, marking the completion of the budgetary exercise for the financial year 2022-23.

Here are the latest updates:

11:05 a.m.

Members discuss Employee State Insurance Scheme

MP from Kollam N.K. Premchandran asked the Labour & Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav to clarify if the Govt would revise the ₹ 21,000 cap for eligibility to entitlements under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). In response, My Yadav informed the house that the Govt considers revising the pay ceiling from time to time, however, at the moment there are no pending proposals with the Govt.

Advertising

Advertising

He apprised the house about the Social Security Code implemented by the Ministry to include the population not a part of the ESIC scheme. He added that in the previous board meeting of ESIC, it was decided that health of workers and potential diseases to be determined as per the specific occupation of the worker.

11:05 a.m.

11 a.m.

Proceedings commence in the Lower House

10:15 am

List of Business

Question Hour Papers, Reports of Committee on Petitions, Reports of Standing Committee on the table Arjun Munda to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) (Uttar Pradesh) Order, 1967. Amit Shah to introduce a Bill to authorise for taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve records and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto. Arjun Munda to move the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura, be taken into consideration.

10 a.m.

Day 9 recap

Nityanand Rai (BJP) on behalf of Amit Shah introduced the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Finance Bill 2022 for consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla moved Finance Bill, 2022 for consideration through a verbal vote.

Talking about the proposed establishment of the World Health Organisation- Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO-CTM) in the Jamnagar, Gujarat, AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that host country agreement for the same will be signed today by the Secretary of AYUSH and the WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the Organisation’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.