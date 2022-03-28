  1. Question Hour
  2. Papers, Reports of Committee on Petitions, Reports of Standing Committee on the table
  3. Arjun Munda to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) (Uttar Pradesh) Order, 1967.
  4. Amit Shah to introduce a Bill to authorise for taking measurements of convicts and other persons for the purposes of identification and investigation in criminal matters and to preserve records and for matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.
  5. Arjun Munda to move the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura, be taken into consideration.