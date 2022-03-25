Lok Sabha live updates | Question Hour under way

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on March 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 25, 2022 11:00 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the The Finance Bill, 2022 for consideration.

Lok Sabha, on the eighth day of the second part of the Budget session, saw Opposition members protesting against the fuel price hike, leading to a short adjournment.

The Appropriation Bill, 2022, which will allow the Centre to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammy and Kashmir for the services of the Financial Year 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively, was passed by the House.

Members also held a discussion on Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for 2022-23.

Here are the latest updates:

12.07 p.m.

Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is introduced

Nityanand Rai (BJP) on behalf of Amit Shah introduces the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

12.05 p.m.

Papers being laid on the Table

12.03 p.m.

On gap between doses of Covishield

Gaurav Gogoi (INC) asks a question on reducing the gap between doses of Covishield vaccine.

“These decisions are made by scientific committee, not by us, and we have gone by their suggestion,” Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health and Family Welfare responds

11.52 a.m.

On imports in the Defence sector

Supriya Sule (NCP) asks a question about depending on foreign partners, and not on Indian producers.

“In our capital budget, we have decided that 68% of it will be spent on domestic production. There are approximately 309 items that won’t be imported, after a certain time period, and will be manufactured locally,” Rajnath Singh says in response.

11.45 a.m.

On Defence expenditure

T.R. Baalu (DMK) raises the issue of Defence expenditure. He says that expenditure needs to be enhanced in the area of modernisation, asking when the government is going to increase the spending to 3% of GDP.

Ajay Bhatt (MoS) responds, citing the current expenditure amount of the Defence sector, that there is no shortfall in the spending.

Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Defence, says citing a report by Kargil Review Committee in 2000 that there is no need to allocate a fixed percentage of the GDP to defence expenditure, and that every Rupee spent should generate maximum value.

11.33 a.m.

On One Nation-One Voter id

“The government is considering steps towards this. To stop fraud voting, and to have a singular electoral roll which will be followed by all States. There is a possibility that such electoral reforms will help in deterring bogus voting,” Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Law and Justice says in response to a question on One Nation-One Voter id.

K. Muraleedharan (INC) asks on whether the government should consider Pravasi Voting rights. “Before making any declaration we have to ensure the safety, transparency and protection from any malpractices or misuse,” Mr. Rijiju answers

11.14 a.m.

On Indian fishermen in captivity in Sri Lanka

“Harrasment, chasing, killing, putting them in jail...it doesn’t occur once in a while. Every month, 2-3 times, the Sri Lankan Navy is repeatedly harrasing, doing lot of atrocities against our Tamil fishermen. Even 2 days before 16 fishermen have been arrested,” Su. Thirunavukkarasar (INC) says asking what steps are being taken by the Central government to stop this.

“Indians abroad, whether they are fishermen, students, labourers, their security and safety has been of utmost importance,” V. Muraleedharan (MoS) says in response citing that recently government brought back students from Ukraine. He says barring the 16 who were arrested recently, the government has brought back every fisherman, and that the government continues to engage with Sri Lankan authorities.

11.04 a.m.

Question Hour under way

Question Hour is under way in the Lok Sabha

11.00 a.m.

Lok Sabha proceedings commence

Proceedings in the Lower House commence for the day.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Amit Shah to introduce The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

2. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the The Finance Bill, 2022 for consideration.

3. Private Members’ Business

4. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

5. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 8 recap

The Lower House on March 24, 2022 held a discussion on Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for 2022-23.

The Appropraition Bill, 2022, introduced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also passed in the Lok Sabha.

Protest by the opposition members against hike in fuel prices disrupted the proceedings of the House resulting in a short adjournment.