Lok Sabha live updates | Amit Shah to introduce The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the The Finance Bill, 2022 for consideration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on March 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha, on the eighth day of the second part of the Budget session, saw Opposition members protesting against the fuel price hike, leading to a short adjournment.

The Appropriation Bill, 2022, which will allow the Centre to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the Union Territory of Jammy and Kashmir for the services of the Financial Year 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively, was passed by the House.

Members also held a discussion on Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for 2022-23.

Today, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah is set to introduce a Bill further to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the The Finance Bill, 2022 for consideration.

Here are the latest updates:

11.14 a.m.

On Indian fishermen in captivity in Sri Lanka

“Harrasment, chasing, killing, putting them in jail...it doesn’t occur once in a while. Every month, 2-3 times, the Sri Lankan Navy is repeatedly harrasing, doing lot of atrocities against our Tamil fishermen. Even 2 days before 16 fishermen have been arrested,” Su. Thirunavukkarasar (INC) says asking what steps are being taken by the Central government to stop this.

“Indians abroad, whether they are fishermen, students, labourers, their security and safety has been of utmost importance,” V. Muraleedharan (MoS) says in response citing that recently government brought back students from Ukraine. He says barring the 16 who were arrested recently, the government has brought back every fisherman, and that the government continues to engage with Sri Lankan authorities.

11.04 a.m.

Question Hour under way

Question Hour is under way in the Lok Sabha

11.00 a.m.

Lok Sabha proceedings commence

Proceedings in the Lower House commence for the day.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Amit Shah to introduce The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

3. Private Members’ Business

4. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

5. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 8 recap

The Lower House on March 24, 2022 held a discussion on Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for 2022-23.

The Appropraition Bill, 2022, introduced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also passed in the Lok Sabha.

Protest by the opposition members against hike in fuel prices disrupted the proceedings of the House resulting in a short adjournment.