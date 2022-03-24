Discussion and Voting on Demands for Grants under various Ministries to continue today.

The seventh day of the second part of the Budget session in the Lower House saw Opposition members protesting against the fuel price hike.

Following a short adjournment, the House resumed to take up discussion on Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for 2022-23.

Today, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to introduce The Appropriation Bill 2022, and The Finance Bill 2022.

Here are the latest updates:

11:00 a.m.

Proceedings resume at Lok Sabha.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Further discussion and voting on:

Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for 2022-23.

Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for 2022-23.

Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for 2022-23.

2. Submission to the vote of the House of the Outstanding Demands for Grants in respect of the Union Budget for 2022-23.

3. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the The Appropriation Bill, 2022.

4. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move the The Finance Bill, 2022.

5. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

6. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 7 recap

In the Lower House, Opposition members protested against the rise in fuel prices, prompting an early adjournment by Speaker Om Birla.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi spoke in the House on the issue of nutrition among children in the wake of COVID-19. She asked the government to restart mid-day meals for students in the government schools.

The House also held Discussion and voting on demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for 2022-23.