Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha, during the second part of the Budget Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 22, 2022 11:02 IST

Lok Sabha to continue with discussions and voting on Demands for Grants

On its fifth day in session, the Lower House took up discussion on the Demands for Grants from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, with parlimentarians highlighting issues with the working of the Ministry.

Today, the Lok Sabha is set to continue with its discussion on Demands for Grants for the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Here are the latest updates:

12:00 p.m.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK MP T.R. Baalu raised the issue of the recent hike in fuel prices.

Mr Chowdhury said this was known that they had predicted correctly that prices would be hiked once elections to the five states conclude. Opposition MPs told the house they would stage a walkout in protest of the same.

11:50 a.m.

Will consider setting up food park in J&K whenever proposal is received: Minister for Food Processing Industries

On being asked about setting up Food Parks under the Pradhan Mantri Kisam Sampada Yojna by Anantnag MP Hussain Masoodi, Minister for Food Processing Industries Pashupati Kumar Paras that he would consider the proposal once a request is received.

11:05 a.m.

No data on drop-outs among SC students: MoS Social Justice and Empowerment

Mavelikurra MP Suresh Kodikunnil asked the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to inform the house if it had any data about the increased dropout concerning dropouts among students of scheduled caste owing to harassment, abuse by teachers or delayed scholarship. In response, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment informed the house the Central Govt had not such data.

11:00 a.m.

Day Five of the second part of the Budget Session commences.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Further discussion and voting on:

Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 2022-23.

Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for 2022-23.

Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for 2022-23.

2. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

3. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 5 recap

In the Lok Sabha, discussions on Demands for Grants from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways were held and MPs also raised issues regarding the work of the Ministry.

During the Question Hour, the House had taken up matters pertaining to closure of educational institutions due to COVID-19, and the situation of medical students who were forced to leave Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis