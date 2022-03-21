Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha, during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on March 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 21, 2022 11:01 IST

Lok Sabha to take up discussion and voting on Demands for Grants

The Parliament will reconvene today after the Holi break.

On March 16, 2022, its fourth day in session, the Railway Minister responded to suggestions raised by MPs on the Railway Budget for 2022-23. Ashwini Vaishnaw in his reply said that there no talks of privatisation, and apprised the Lower House on status of recruitment for posts in Railways.

The Lok Sabha also passed the Demands for Grants under the Control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23

Today, the House will take up discussion and voting on Demands for Grants from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Here are the latest updates:

11:40 a.m.

Congress MP Tarun Gogoi suggests Govt should consider ensuring representations from students with disabilities for facilitating policies under the National Education Policy

Mr. Gogai suggested the Govt should consider representation of students with special needs in the National Policy Education Task Force. This would ensure better understanding of the problems and thereby, better policies.

Education Minister Dharamendra Pradhan replied the house is witnessing a healthy discussion and has seen consensus on related issues. He assured the Govt is working on the same and all suggestions by the MP would be noted.

11:35 a.m.

MP S.S. Ahluwalia asks Govt if they would consider setting up camps in the schools itself to provide disability certificates

11:30 a.m.

MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer asks Govt about the implementation of technology and sign-language for students with disabilities

IUML MP from Ponnani (Kerala) asked the Education Minister about the implementation of sign language and technology to better facilitate education for students with disabilities. In response, Education Minister Dharamendra Pradhan stated that both the suggestions were good advice and the Govt, already working on the front, will take care of the same.

11:10 a.m.

MP Manish Tiwari asks Govt to do away with MP Quota for admission to Kendriya Vidyalya and Navodaya Vidyalaya

INC MP from Anandpur Sahib asked the Govt to either do away with the MP facilitated recommendation for admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodya Vidyalaya. Each MP is permitted to recommend 10 children for admission to the central schools. The policy is particularly beneficial for Central Govt employees transferred during service. Alternately, he suggested that the Govt could consider increasing the quota from the present 10 to 50.

TMC MP from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra told the house that she represented a constituency with a population serving in the Border Security Force (BSF). She suggested the Govt could consider establishing a dedicated cell to facilitate demands for further admission quota. Previously, she stated that removing the quota altogether would make things difficult.

11:00 a.m.

House commences after Holi break. Question Hour in progress.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Discussion and Voting on:

Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 2022-23.

Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for 2022-23.

Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for 2022-23.

2. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

3. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 4 recap

On March 16, 2022, the Lower House passed the Demands for Grants under the Control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23 through a voice vote.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw replied to suggestions from Members of Parliament on the Railway Budget, and said that there are “no talks of privatisation”.

Sonia Gandhi spoke during the Zero Hour, and raised the issue of Facebook and other social media platforms being abused to target those who are speaking against the Government.