Lok Sabha to take up discussion and voting on Demands for Grants

The Parliament will reconvene today after the Holi break.

On March 16, 2022, its fourth day in session, the Railway Minister responded to suggestions raised by MPs on the Railway Budget for 2022-23. Ashwini Vaishnaw in his reply said that there no talks of privatisation, and apprised the Lower House on status of recruitment for posts in Railways.

The Lok Sabha also passed the Demands for Grants under the Control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23

Today, the House will take up discussion and voting on Demands for Grants from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

11:10 a.m.

MP Manish Tiwari asks Govt to do away with MP Quota for admission to Kendriya Vidyalya and Navodaya Vidyalaya

11:00 a.m.

House commences after Holi break. Question Hour in progress.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Discussion and Voting on:

Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for 2022-23.

Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for 2022-23.

Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for 2022-23.

2. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

3. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 4 recap

On March 16, 2022, the Lower House passed the Demands for Grants under the Control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23 through a voice vote.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw replied to suggestions from Members of Parliament on the Railway Budget, and said that there are “no talks of privatisation”.

Sonia Gandhi spoke during the Zero Hour, and raised the issue of Facebook and other social media platforms being abused to target those who are speaking against the Government.