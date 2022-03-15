Lok Sabha live updates | Rajnath Singh to make a statement on the ‘inadvertent firing of missile’

Lok Sabha to take up Demands for Grants for Ministry of Railways for 2022-23

On the first day of the second part of the Budget session, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a ₹1.42-lakh-crore budget, along with proposals for supplementary demands of grants for Jammu and Kashmir. This was followed by members of the Lower House taking up the bill for discussion.

In today’s session, the House will undertake a discussion on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and S. Jaishankar are set to make statements on key issues of inadvertent missile firing, and the situation in Ukraine respectively.

Here are the latest updates:

11 a.m.

Proceedings begin at Lok Sabha

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Discussion and Voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2022-23.

2. Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh to make a statement regarding ‘Inadvertent firing of Missile’ on March 9, 2022.

3. Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar to make a statement regarding ‘the situation in Ukraine’.

4. Arjun Munda to move the The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

5. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

6. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 1 recap

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a ₹1.42-lakh-crore budget for Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23, along with proposals for supplementary demands of grants to the Union Territory.

Ms. Sitharaman also moved a motion seeking to suspend certain rules to allow the House to take up discussion and debates on the issue on the same day. After Lok Sabha members debated the J&K budget in the second half of the session, Ms. Sitharaman responded to questions raised by them.