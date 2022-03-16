  1. Question Hour
  2. Papers and reports to be laid on the table
  3. Dr Jitendra Singh, Som Prakash, Arjun Ram Meghwal to make statements on their respective ministries
  4. Further discussion and voting on the demands for grants under the control of Ministry of Railways, and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
  5. Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022