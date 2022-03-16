External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

March 16, 2022 11:03 IST

Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The parliament convened for the second leg of the Budget Session on March 14, 2022.

On day two, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the house that an official high-level investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause on the accidental firing of a missile on March 9. He informed that no damage had been caused by the accidental firing.

Today, Dr Jitendra Singh, among others, to make a statement on the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 353rd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change on action taken by the Government on the recommendations/observations contained in 343rd Report of the committee on Demands for 6 Grants (2021-22) pertaining to the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

11:02 a.m.

Queries on status of Railway projects in Andhra Pradesh being discussed

Vijaywada MP Kesineni Srinivas asked the Rail Minister as to why the South Coast Railway Zone has not been operationalised as yet. Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured that Govt was fully committed to completing the work at the earliest. He added prerequisites as building work, site location and DTR were all at an advanced stage of finalisation.

Mr. Srinivas also asked about the steps being taken to convert the Vijaywada junction into a ‘world-class station’. According to him, the junction lacked basic facilities. “Increasing passenger amenities is a continuous process. With respect to world-class stations, cleanliness in stations has scaled up in recent times. Further, stations are now better equipped with lifts and escalators,” Mr. Vaishnaw replied.

11 a.m.

Proceedings commence in the Lok Sabha

List of Business

Question Hour Papers and reports to be laid on the table Dr Jitendra Singh, Som Prakash, Arjun Ram Meghwal to make statements on their respective ministries Further discussion and voting on the demands for grants under the control of Ministry of Railways, and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Day 2 recap

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the house that an official high-level investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause on the accidental firing of a missile on March 9. He informed that no damage had been caused by the accidental firing.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed Lok Sabha about the advisories issued to Indian nationals in Ukraine in the days leading up to the war, and about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regular calls with Ukrainian and Russian Presidents to ensure safe evacuation of Indian students in Ukraine.

The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur, told the Lok Sabha that the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit, started in 2019 to check fake news, has responded to 31, 174 queries so far.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, Ramdas Athawale, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha that no death has been reported for engaging in manual scavenging but 325 people have lost their lives in accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks in the last five years.