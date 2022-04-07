Lok Sabha updates | House adjourned sine die

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha, during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on April 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 07, 2022 11:07 IST

On the 17th day of the second part of the Budget session, the Lower House passed the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.

This bill seeks to prohibit the financing of weapons of mass destruction and gives the government the powers to freeze and seize assets of people involved in such activity. The House passed the bill by a voice vote with members expressing unanimity that such a measure was the need of the hour.

Union Minister of External Affairs also addressed the house, responding to the discussion on the situation in Ukraine. On India’s national strategy vis-a-vis the Ukraine situation, he said that in terms of diplomacy, India continues to press forcefully for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence.

Today, the House will continue its discussion on the need to promote sports.

Here are the latest updates:

11:09 a.m.

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

On the concluding day of the two-part budget session, Speaker Om Birla informed the house that session had a total of 27 sittings for a total of 177 hours and 50 minutes. The general debate for the Union Budget was held for a total of 15 hours and 35 minutes on between February 7-10. Out of which, demand for grants for Railways was discussed for more than 12 hours and 59 minutes; Road, Transport & Highways for 11 hours and 28 minutes; Civil Aviation for 7 hours and 53 minutes and Ministry of Commerce for 6 hours and 10 minutes.

12 bills were reinstated whilst 13 bills were passed during the session.

11:00 a.m.

Proceedings commence in the house.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Further discussion on the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Government in this regard

2. Statements by Ministers

3. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

4. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 17 recap

