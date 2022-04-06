  1. Question Hour
  2. Papers, statements, reports of the parliamentary standing committee to be laid on the table
  3. Secretary-General to report two messages from Rajya Sabha regarding the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022
  4. Dr S. Jaishankar to move the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022
  5. Further discussion on the situation in Ukraine raised by N.K. Premachandran on April 5, 2022
  6. Further discussion on the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Government in this regard raised by Gaurav Gogoi on the March 31, 2022