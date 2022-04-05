Lok Sabha live updates | House adjourned for the second time in a single day following protests against the recent fuel price hikes
- 35 mins Road ahead for Congress more challenging than ever before: Sonia Gandhi
- 43 mins Chennai to host Edinburgh’s Royal College of Surgeons’ conference in October
- 1 hr Top news developments in Andhra Pradesh today
- 1 hr Top news developments in Karnataka on April 5, 2022
- 1 hr Rajya Sabha live updates | Signboards should be in local languages, Naidu says
- 2 hrs Key news developments from Telangana today
- 2 hrs Petrol price crosses ₹110 in Chennai city
- 2 hrs Top Kerala News developments today
- 2 hrs Key news developments from Tamil Nadu today
- 2 hrs ‘India shouldn’t increase Russian energy and commodity purchases’: Jen Psaki reiterates Daleep Singh’s message
- 2 hrs World Bank projects war shocks to drag on Asian economies
- 4 hrs Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at ₹9.20 per litre
- 4 hrs Morning digest | Lok Sabha passes Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill; India’s imports hit record $610 bn in 2021-22, and more
- Sack Minister Raja Kannappan, demands SC forum