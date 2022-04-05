Lok Sabha live updates | House adjourned for the second time in a single day following protests against the recent fuel price hikes

April 05, 2022 11:02 IST

House to discuss Ukraine situation today

On the 15th day of the second part of the budget session, the Lower House passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022.

According to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the purposes of bringing in the Bill were to improve the internal security of the country, and the rate of convictions and to bring in technological advancements in the criminal justice system.

Today, the Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar will move to introduce The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.

Meanwhile, members of the House will also raise a discussion on the situation in Ukraine.

Here are the latest updates:

12:14 p.m.

House adjourned till 2 P.M., second adjournment in a single day

Speaker Rajendra Agrawal adjourned proceedings of the lower till 2 P.M. following recurrent sloganeering and display of banners by members of the opposition. They were protesting against the recent fuel price hikes.

Prior to the adjournment, Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah was raising his concerns about the Jammu & Kashmir Public Services Commission (JK PSC). He stated the commission served a seven-day notice for conducting the mains exam instead of thirty. The Srinagar MP added that several states had an eligible age criterion between 37 and 42 years, the decision to reduce the age would affect several applicants in the state from taking the exam.

12:00 p.m.

House commences post adjournment with MP Rajendra Agrawal in the chair

The lower house resumed post adjournemnt with Meerut MP Rajendra Agrawal in the chair. Opposition continue to raise slogans and show banners in protest of the recent fuel price hikes.

11:25 a.m.

Amid sloganeering by opposition benches, House adjourned till 12 p.m.

The opposition benches, since the commencement of the session, have been raising slogans and seeking a discussion with respect to the recent fuel price hikes. MPs from Telangana have also been demanding the Central Govt commence procurement of rice from the state.

The lower house was taking up question pertaining to food processing and rural development in the country.

Opposition members reached the speaker’s chair before the adjournment was called.

11:05 a.m.

Telangana MPs raise banners asking the Central Govt to process rice procurement

Several MPs from Telangana displayed banners seeking procurement of rice by the Central Govt. The Telangana Rashtra Samiti-led State Govt in Telangana has been insisting the Govt 90% of paddy produced in the state should be procured by the Central Govt alongside completing the balance procurement of rice of the last Rabi season.

The Centre has stated that it had enough stock of parboiled paddy to last for four more years. Therefore, they would not be able to procure more than what has been promised by central procuring agency, Food Corporation of India (FCI).

11:00 a.m.

Proceedings commence with the Question Hour in Lok Sabha

Proceedings commence with opposition benches sloganeering and demanding a rollback of the recent fuel price hikes. Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the chair to take up discussion on the same.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar to introduce The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.

2. Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022, for consideration and passing.

3. Parliamentarians to raise a discussion on the situation in Ukraine.

4. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table

5. Question Hour

10.00 a.m.

Day 15 recap

The House passed the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022, after it was introduced and debated in the session. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the House on the Bill, after which several Opposition MPs rose against it, raising questions and concerns.

Responding to the discussion on the bill, Mr. Shah said, “I request those worrying about the human rights of prisoners to also worry about the human rights of those who are affected by criminals. You are worried about robbers, rapists....but this is the Narendra Modi government; it is our duty to care about the rights of the people who abide by the law.”