Lok Sabha live udpates | Question Hour under way

View of the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on March 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 01, 2022 11:01 IST

Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, for passing

On the 13th day of the second part of the Budget session, the Lower House held separate discussions on climate change, as well as the promotion of sports in the country.

Today, the House will continue the discussion on the steps taken by the Government to promote sports in the country.

Parliamentarian Jitendra Singh is set to introduce The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022. Menawhile, Arjun Munda will move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, for passing.

Advertising

Advertising

Here are the latest updates:

11.18 a.m.

On minors participating in television shows

Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, in response to a question on the mental pressures faced by children participating in television shows, “I support her desire that mental health facilities be given to such children...I would take her position as a suggestion, and in collaboration with my colleagues in the Ministry of information and Broadcasting, hope to reach out to the industry at large, to ensure that the industry and especially production houses that engage with children, can equally benefit from the services of NIMHANS.”

11.02 a.m.

Question Hour under way

Question Hour is under way in the Lower House.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of AYUSH, is currently answering questions relating to the Siddha System of Medicine

11.00 a.m.

Proceedings for the day commence

Lok Sabha proceedings commence for the day.

10.30 a.m.

List of Business

1. Jitendra Singh to introduce The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022.

2. Arjun Munda to move The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, for passing.

3. Further discussion on the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Government.

4. Private Members’ Legislative Business.

5. Papers and Reports to be laid on the Table.

6. Question Hour.

10.00 a.m.

Day 13 recap

The Lower House held two separate discussions on climate change, and the promotion of sports in the country.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, during the Zero Hour, raised concerns with regards to the recurrent reduction in budget allocation to Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Lok Sabha that the price of all electric vehicles (EVs) will be equal to the cost of petrol vehicles in the country within two years.

Mr. Gadkari also said MPs can buy electric vehicles once a charging station is installed in Parliament premises.