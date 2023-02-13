HamberMenu
Lok Sabha goes into month-long recess, to meet again on March 13

The first part of the Budget session started with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31

February 13, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts the proceedings of the House during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha went into a month-long recess after it adjourned on Monday evening and will meet again on March 13.

The first part of the Budget session started with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament on January 31 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding to a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget, the last full Budget of the Modi government before the next Lok Sabha election, as well as replied to a general discussion on the Union Budget.

The first part also witnessed disruptions and forced adjournments over the Oppositions demand to set up a joint parliamentary committee to probe the allegations of stock manipulation by the Adani group, as alleged in a report by New York-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

