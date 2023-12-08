Lok Sabha ethics panel broke every rule in book, says Mahua Moitra after expulsion as MP

December 08, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra alleged that the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha “broke every rule in book” following her expulsion from the Lower House on December 8 after she was found guilty of sharing her credentials with others and accepting gifts from a businessman to extend favours.

Ms. Moitra speaking at the steps of the Parliament after the Opposition parties walk out flanked by senior Opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah among others said, “I am 49-year-old, I will fight you for the next 30-years inside and outside Parliament.

“Ethics panel is punishing me for practice that is routine, accepted and encouraged in Lok Sabha. In essence I have been found guilty of breaching code of ethics that does not exist,” said Ms. Moitra after her expulsion from Lok Sabha.

“This committee and this report has broken every rule in the book. In essence you are finding me guilty of breaching a code of ethics that does not exist. The committee is punishing me for practices that is routine, accepted and encouraged in the house. The findings are based solely on written testimony of two private citizens whose versions contradict each other in material terms, none of whom I was allowed to cross examine. One of the private citizens is my estranged partner who with malaise intention masqueraded as a common citizen in front of the committee,” she added.

Ms. Moitra equated her expulsion with hanging by a “kangaroo court” and alleged a parliamentary panel is being weaponised by the government to force the Opposition into submission.

She further claimed that without any evidence of cash or gift, “ethics panel decided to hang me without getting to root of issue.”

“Entire case against me based on sharing of login details, but no rules govern this aspect,” said Ms. Moitra.

Adopting the recommendation of the Ethics Committee in the ‘cash-for-query’ matter, the Lok Sabha expelled Moitra from the House.

(With inputs from PTI)

