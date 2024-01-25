Lok Sabha elections | People sound poll bugle for me, says PM Modi in Bulandshahr

January 25, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Bulandshahr/Rewari

Launching a slew of projects in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 25 asserted that he only sounds the bugle of development and it is the people who sound the poll bugle for him.

Addressing a gathering in Bulandshahr after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹19,100 crore, he said when the government reaches all the beneficiaries of its schemes, there is no scope left for discrimination and corruption. "This is true secularism, this is true social justice," Mr. Modi added.

Also Read | PM Modi to visit almost every State in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls

"Modi is serving you honestly and that is the reason that under our government, 25 crore people have come out of poverty and the hopes of those left have also awakened that they will soon defeat poverty. You are my family, your dreams are my resolve and that is why when common families like you will be strengthened, that will be my asset," he said.

Talking about the Modi ki guarantee wali gaadi (vehicle) which is aimed at achieving saturation of welfare schemes, the Prime Minister said, "It is Modi's guarantee that every citizen will get the benefits of the government schemes. Today, the nation treats Modi's guarantee as the guarantee of fulfilment of any guarantee."

ADVERTISEMENT

"What our government says, it does. Our efforts are directed at ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach all beneficiaries. Modi is giving a guarantee of saturation, Modi is emphasising reaching 100% beneficiaries," he asserted.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to reach all the needy people quickly without any discrimination.

"For a long time after Independence, someone gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao', someone kept lying about social justice but the poor people of the country saw that only a few families got rich and their politics flourished," he said in an apparent attack on the Congress.

Mr. Modi also said that he saw a few media people claim that he would sound the poll bugle with this programme.

"Modi sounds the bugle of development, Modi sounds the bugle for the welfare of the last person in the queue. Modi neither needed to sound the poll bugle earlier nor does he need it now and will not need it in the future. People keep doing it for him," he said.

"When people sound the bugle for him, Modi does not need to spend time on it, he spends time serving the people," the Prime Minister added.

Also Read | PM Modi asks young voters to defeat dynastic parties, as BJP releases first Lok Sabha campaign video

Referring to the completion of the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister emphasised on taking 'rashtra pratishtha (nation's pride)' to new heights.

"We must embolden the path of 'dev' to 'desh' and 'Ram' to 'rashtra'," Mr. Modi said, highlighting his government's resolve to transform India into a developed country by 2047.

"This region gave us Kalyan Singh, who dedicated his life to 'Ram Kaaj' and 'Rashtra Kaaj'," Mr. Modi said in Bulandshahr.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that the country has fulfilled the dream of Kalyan Singh and people like him in Ayodhya Dham. "We will have to gain further momentum to realise his dream of a strong nation and true social justice," he said.

Also Read | Results in three States guarantee a ‘hat-trick’ Lok Sabha poll win, says PM Modi

Mr. Modi further said that for decades after Independence, development was kept confined to a few regions and a large part of the country was deprived.

Uttar Pradesh was ignored for decades after Independence as those who ran the governments behaved like rulers and kept the people deprived, he added.

"Such people saw the path of dividing society as an easy route to attain power," Mr. Modi said, asserting that it was the BJP's double-engine government that gave pace to development in Uttar Pradesh.

Building a developed India is not possible without the fast-paced development of Uttar Pradesh, he said. "If the country's largest State was weak, how could the nation have been strong," the Prime Minister asked.

Mr. Modi added that with the formation of the BJP's double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the State found new ways to tackle old challenges and impetus was provided to economic development.

"Today, by the efforts of the government, western Uttar Pradesh is becoming one of the main job-providing regions in the country," he said.

The Prime Minister informed that the government was working on four world-class industrial smart cities. One of these cities is in Greater Noida in western Uttar Pradesh, he pointed out.

Mr. Modi also said that farmers' interests were his government's top priority and it was creating a 'suraksha kavach (protective shield)' around their families.

At the event, Mr. Modi inaugurated the 173-km-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conference. He also unveiled the fourth line connecting the Mathura-Palwal section and the Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri section.

The Prime Minister launched multiple road development projects and also inaugurated Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria pipeline. He also dedicated to the nation the 'Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida' (IITGN).

On the occasion, Mr. Modi was presented with an idol of Lord Ram by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.