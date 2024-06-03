ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Day before vote counting, EC to hold press conference on June 3

Updated - June 03, 2024 07:28 am IST

Published - June 03, 2024 07:16 am IST - New Delhi

This likely will be the first time in India’s electoral history that the poll panel has convened a presser on the conclusion of an election; the press conference will be held in New Delhi at 12.30 p.m.

Agencies

A view of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on June 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Election Commission will hold a press conference on June 3, a day before the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. This likely will be the first time in India’s electoral history that the poll panel has convened a presser on the conclusion of an election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The press conference will be held in New Delhi at 12.30 p.m.

Follow General election 2024 LIVE updates here

The seven-phase elections which began on April 19 concluded on June 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Press conference by Election Commission of India on General Elections 2024," the media invite by the EC said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Till the 2019 parliamentary polls, deputy election commissioners used to hold media briefings after each phase of polls, but the practice has been done away with.

BJP poised to get third term; both BJP and Congress may register small gains in vote share

EC orders repolling in two Bengal seats

Ahead of counting for votes polled in Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission ordered repolling at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision of repolling, which will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 3, was based on reports of the returning officers, the district election officers and observers concerned, he said.

The booth in the Barasat constituency is located at the Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in the Deganga Assembly segment, while the one in Mathurapur is located at the Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in the Kakdwip Assembly seat, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US