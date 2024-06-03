GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Day before vote counting, EC to hold press conference on June 3

This likely will be the first time in India’s electoral history that the poll panel has convened a presser on the conclusion of an election; the press conference will be held in New Delhi at 12.30 p.m.

Updated - June 03, 2024 07:28 am IST

Published - June 03, 2024 07:16 am IST - New Delhi

Agencies
A view of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on June 2, 2024.

A view of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on June 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Election Commission will hold a press conference on June 3, a day before the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. This likely will be the first time in India’s electoral history that the poll panel has convened a presser on the conclusion of an election.

The press conference will be held in New Delhi at 12.30 p.m.

Follow General election 2024 LIVE updates here

The seven-phase elections which began on April 19 concluded on June 1.

"Press conference by Election Commission of India on General Elections 2024," the media invite by the EC said.

Till the 2019 parliamentary polls, deputy election commissioners used to hold media briefings after each phase of polls, but the practice has been done away with.

BJP poised to get third term; both BJP and Congress may register small gains in vote share

EC orders repolling in two Bengal seats

Ahead of counting for votes polled in Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission ordered repolling at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies, an official said.

The decision of repolling, which will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 3, was based on reports of the returning officers, the district election officers and observers concerned, he said.

The booth in the Barasat constituency is located at the Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in the Deganga Assembly segment, while the one in Mathurapur is located at the Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in the Kakdwip Assembly seat, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / election / Election Commission of India / national elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.