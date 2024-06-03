Lok Sabha elections 2024: Day before vote counting, EC to hold press conference on June 3

The Election Commission will hold a press conference on June 3, a day before the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. This likely will be the first time in India’s electoral history that the poll panel has convened a presser on the conclusion of an election.

The press conference will be held in New Delhi at 12.30 p.m.

The seven-phase elections which began on April 19 concluded on June 1.

"Press conference by Election Commission of India on General Elections 2024," the media invite by the EC said.

Till the 2019 parliamentary polls, deputy election commissioners used to hold media briefings after each phase of polls, but the practice has been done away with.

EC orders repolling in two Bengal seats

Ahead of counting for votes polled in Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission ordered repolling at one booth each in the Barasat and Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituencies, an official said.

The decision of repolling, which will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 3, was based on reports of the returning officers, the district election officers and observers concerned, he said.

The booth in the Barasat constituency is located at the Kadambagachi Saradar Para FP School in the Deganga Assembly segment, while the one in Mathurapur is located at the Aaddir Mahal Srichaitanya Bidyapith in the Kakdwip Assembly seat, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)