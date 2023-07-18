Lok Sabha election will witness a fight between Modi and INDIA, says Rahul Gandhi

July 18, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on July 18 said next year’s Lok Sabha election will witness “a fight between the NDA and INDIA, Narendra Modi and INDIA.”

At the Opposition party meeting in Bengaluru, the new alliance was named Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance. Mr. Gandhi said, “We know that when someone fights with INDIA, INDIA wins.” He elaborated, “We asked ourselves who are we fighting for? The nation’s voice is getting suppressed, this is a fight to retain the voice of the nation... and that is why this name was chosen.”

“Ladai Narendra Modi ji aur INDIA ke beech mein hain, unke vichaar dhara aur INDIA ke beech mein hain (The fight is between Narendra Modi and INDIA, his ideologies and INDIA),” Mr Gandhi said in his address to the media at the end of the conclave.

The Congress leader said, “This fight is not between the two political formations but the fight is to defend the idea of India... If you see history, you will find that nobody has been able to fight the idea of India. It’s a fight between the idea of India and Narendra Modi.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “BJP, can you challenge INDIA? We love our motherland, we are the patriotic people of the country, we are for the youth, we are for farmers, we are for Dalits. We are for the good economy, we are for the country, for the world. The only job the Modi government does today is to buy and sell governments.” The foundation stone for the alliance was laid today, the West Bengal CM said. Ms Banerjee termed the meeting “fruitful”, and said, “From today it’s a real challenge.”

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “In the nine years of the government, he (Mr. Modi) has destroyed all the sectors. We have to dream of a new India.” Claiming that the Central government’s policies increased the sufferings of the people, Mr. Kejriwal said the Prime Minister has “sold the Railways, airports... everything.”

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said this was the Opposition parties’ second successful meeting. “The country is our family and we are fighting together to save our family,” he said, adding, “We have to fight against NDA’s policies and not against any person. One party, one man is not India.”

The Opposition parties held extensive deliberations in Bengaluru for finalising a joint strategy to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.