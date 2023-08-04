Lok Sabha conducts business even as Opposition resumes Manipur protest

August 04, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Opposition parties resumed sloganeering and protests over the Manipur situation in the Lok Sabha on Friday, despite requests from the government and the Speaker to cooperate and discuss Bills as they did in the case of the Delhi services Bill on Thursday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who moved the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage, requested the chair to allow him to speak from a different seat as he was being constantly disrupted. He then spoke from one of the seats in the back benches.

When the House had taken up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Thursday, most Opposition members had participated in the discussion.

As soon as the House met on Friday morning, however, Opposition members came into the well of the House and started protests over the violence in Manipur. They were seeking a statement from the Prime Minister, as well as a debate on the issue.

‘Take part in proceedings’

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Opposition should cooperate and take part in the discussions on Bills being taken up on Friday as well, as they were also important. “Not only yesterday’s Bill, even today’s Bills are equally important. We are ready for even Private Members’ Bills today. Please take part in the proceedings,” he said.

The Opposition, though, did not relent and continued to protest, even as Speaker Om Birla proceeded with the Question Hour. “Question Hour is important. The House has taken up the farmers’ issue today, but you are not interested to take part in it. I will give enough opportunity to all of you on any issue that you would like to raise,” Mr. Birla said. As the protests continued, however, he adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Legislative business continues

When the House reassembled, BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, began with the routine laying of papers, and legislative business continued after another short adjournment. Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh introduced the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023.

The House then passed the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, which seeks to empower the commander-in-chief and officer-in-command of inter-services organisations with disciplinary and administrative powers over personnel from other forces serving in such establishments.

When he tried to move the Bill for consideration and passage, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was disrupted by slogan-shouting Opposition members. He then requested the chair to allow him to speak from a different seat, which was accepted by Mr. Agrawal.

President to be IIMs’ Visitor

The Lok Sabha also passed the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which seeks to entrust the management accountability of the IIMs with the President, who will be a Visitor and have powers to audit their functioning.

The House was adjourned shortly after 2 p.m., after the introduction of a host of Private Members’ Bills.