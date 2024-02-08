Lok Sabha committee pulls up Education Ministry for delay in tabling Samagra Shiksha audited accounts

February 08, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Lok Sabha pulled up the Ministry of Education for delay in laying the annual reports and audited accounts of the Samagra Shiksha scheme from Himachal Pradesh during the period of 2013-14 to 2021-22.

The Central scheme funds the functioning of schools across States.

Girish Chandra, Chairperson of the Lok Sabha Committee on Papers, laid on the Table cited that the Ministry of Education is defaulter in laying of the documents.

The committee noted that the Ministry took more than two years, 13 months, 14 months, and 16 months for the years 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 in laying documents after receiving them from the Samagra Shiksha department.

“A long time taken by the Ministry in laying these documents cannot be justified under any ground,” the committee noted.

The MoE in turn in a reply to the committee said that Himachal Pradesh had taken a considerable time in submitting the annual report and delay statement.

The Lok Sabha committee said that they were not convinced with the reply furnished by the Ministry as it is MoE responsibility to ensure timely laying of documents of organisations under it’s administrative control.

“The committee feel that neither the Ministry nor the Samagra Shiksha, Shimla appear to have made serious effort to ensure timely laying of documents even after having a clear cut time schedule, indicating target dates for completion of each stage and finalisation of documents and that this seems to have been taken in a casual manner,” Mr. Chandra noted.

The committee has further said that annual reports and audited accounts should be laid in the house within nine months of the close of the accounting year.

The delay in this regard was due to difficulties faced by Samagra Shiksha in collecting utilisation certificates from schools in Himachal Pradesh situated in far flung areas, an official from MoE said.

“An online project monitoring system - Prabandh has been launched for enhancing efficiency. It facilitates online submission of annual work plan and budget by districts and States, tracking of funds, spill overs, committed liabilities, unspent balances, district wise monthly progress reports, and so on,” the official further added.