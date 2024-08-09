GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha clears Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said the Ministry will be setting up an "efficient online mechanism" to address grievances of people

Published - August 09, 2024 05:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu speaks in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu speaks in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha on Friday (August 9, 2024) passed a Bill to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act and further improve the ease of doing business in the aviation space.

The Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024 seeks to remove redundancies and replace the Aircraft Act, 1934 — which has been amended 21 times — at a time when India is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world.

Moving the Bill for passage in the Lower House, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said the Ministry will be setting up an "efficient online mechanism" to address grievances of people, including about the rise in airfares, and ensure a timely response.

“The Ministry is looking at having a balanced approach where there is a level playing field for the airlines and the people are not exploited with higher airfares,” he said. The Bill includes provisions to regulate the design and manufacturing of aircraft to support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative for self-reliance. Mr. Naidu said the Civil Aviation Ministry will also encourage the manufacturing of helicopters. The Bill was cleared by voice vote.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / national politics / Parliament proceedings / parliament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.