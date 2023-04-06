Lok Sabha Budget session ends, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m. amid uproar

April 06, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - New Delhi

Lok Sabha's Budget session ended as scheduled on April 6 with Speaker Om Birla announcing that the House had been adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period) as opposition MPs kept up their protest for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

The protest began as soon as the House met for the day.

Opposition members came to the well raising slogans and carrying placards with their demands written on them.

The Speaker said the behaviour of Opposition members had lowered the dignity of the House and they had “systematically” disrupted proceedings. Such behaviour, he added, “is against the parliamentary system and not good for the House or the country”.

Opposition MPs ignored the Speaker's pleas and continued their protests.

After completing his customary valedictory speech, Mr. Birla announced the adjournment of the House sine die.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, were present in the House. Most BJP members were wearing saffron scarves to coincide with the foundation day of the party.

The Lok Sabha has not been functioning properly since the second part of the Budget session began on March 13 due to protests by Opposition and treasury benches.

While the Opposition has been demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into fraud allegations against the Adani Group, the treasury benches are demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his “democracy is under attack” remarks in London.

Rahul Gandhi was also disqualified from the House during the session after he was convicted by a court in Gujarat in a criminal defamation case.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 p.m.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 p.m. after an uproar by the Opposition members demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Soon after laying of papers, Opposition members were on their feet demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue and raising slogans.

As Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sought to raise the Adani issue accusing the government of not willing to order a JPC probe, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said while the rest of the opposition members were dressed in white only he was wearing a black outfit.

“Sir you have been singled out... white everywhere,” he said.

Mr. Dhankhar said he has received six notices under Rule 267 from opposition members including Mallikarjun Kharge, Pramod Tiwari, and K. C. Venugopal to investigate the serious charges against the Adani group.

Even before he could say anything, Opposition members wanted Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to be allowed to speak. When the chairman did not allow him to speak, the Opposition members started sloganeering in support of their demands.

Soon, BJP members started raising the demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks made abroad and said they would not allow “Bharat mata” to be insulted.

Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the Rajya Sabha till 2 p.m.

April 6 is the last day of the Budget session of Parliament, the second leg of which started on March 13. The session has not transacted any significant business due to continued disruptions and the finance bill was returned to the Lok Sabha amid the din.