Lok Sabha adjourns after protests by TRS, Opposition walkout

Speaker refuses MPs to raise issues during Question Hour

Amid sloganeering by a section of Opposition members, Lok Sabha on Tuesday was adjourned for the day soon after Law Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced a bill that deals with the salaries and service condition of High Court and Supreme Court judges.

Soon after newly elected Shiv Sena member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kalaben Mohanbhai Delkar, took oath and the Question Hour got underway, members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), that usually support the Narendra Modi government on most issues, trooped into the Well to raise issues of farmers.

From demanding a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) to demanding compensation for the families of those who died during the farmers’ protests, asking for a statement from the Centre on why it has not procured paddy in Telangana, TRS MPs raised a host of issues.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members to go back to their seats and send out the right message by allowing Question Hour to function.

While other Opposition members including those from the Congress stayed away from the Well, they also sought to raise some issues. When the Speaker didn’t allow them to disturb the Question Hour, members of the Congress, NCP, Left parties and DMK walked out of the House, alleging that the government was suppressing the voice of the Opposition.

However, Trinamool Congress members neither joined the protests nor walked out.

When the TRS continued with sloganeering and showed placards, Mr. Birla adjourned the House until 2 p.m. As the House reconvened, DMK member A Raja, who was in the Chair, adjourned the House for an hour.

During the break, Mr Birla convened a meeting of floor leaders of all the parties to break the deadlock. However, though TRS leader Nama Nageswara Rao had assured the Speaker that they would cooperate, when the House resumed, TRS MPs once again resorted to slogan shouting.

In the din, Mr Rijiju introduced The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2021 that clarifies on when Supreme Court and High Court judges are entitled to an additional quantum of pension or family pension on attaining a certain age.

“We are here to support the government. We don't come here for a picnic... we come here to raise issues of the public. We wanted a discussion on farm laws but the government did not allow discussion. So the fault lies with the government. It is the duty of the government to ensure the smooth functioning of the House,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.