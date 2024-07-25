Lok Sabha adjourned twice over verbal duel between ex-Punjab CM Channi and MoS Bittu

A spat between Congress MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu led to a war of words between the treasury and Opposition benches, disrupting the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The House was adjourned twice during the afternoon session.

While taking part in the discussion on the Union Budget, Mr. Channi made a reference to the assassination of Mr. Bittu’s grandfather, former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. Mr. Bittu, who was a three-time Congress MP before joining the BJP earlier this year, countered by making certain personal remarks against senior Congress leaders. The specific comments were later expunged by the Speaker.

At this point, Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring tried to enter the Well of the House. He was, however, stopped by the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. From the treasury side, Mr. Bittu also tried to enter the Well, at which point BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was officiating as the Speaker, adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes till 2 p.m.

When the House reassembled, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked Speaker Om Birla to remove all unparliamentary references from the records. The Speaker also asked all MPs to maintain the dignity of the House and said that Ministers especially should not break any rules.

‘Undeclared emergency’

Resuming his speech, Mr. Channi accused the government of not keeping its promises to the farming community, noting that the farmers who had met with Mr. Gandhi on Wednesday had also sought time to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Claiming that there was an “undeclared emergency” in the country, he listed as evidence the lack of progress in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, actions taken against Opposition leaders by central agencies, and the alleged mistreatment of farmers and women athletes.

He also referred to Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh without taking his name. “This too is emergency, that a man who was elected as an MP by 20 lakh people in Punjab is behind bars under the NSA. He is unable to present the views of the people of his constituency here. This too is emergency.”

‘NSA against farmers’

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal accused the Congress MP of misleading the House, saying he should authenticate the allegations he was making about the National Security Act (NSA) being invoked against the protesting farmers. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also urged the Speaker to move a privilege motion against Mr. Channi.

As the ruckus continued even after Mr. Channi’s speech, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Speaker’s chair, adjourned the House till 3 p.m.

Speaking to the media outside the House later, Mr. Bittu accused Mr. Channi of indulging in “anti-national” behaviour. “An ex-CM was behaving like an anti-national, and is misleading the world through the House. What did he do? He said NSA was imposed on farmers, while NSA has been imposed on those who were trying to divide the country and Punjab,” he said.

‘No original ideas in Budget’

Meanwhile, participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not a “trained economist” and had “no original ideas”. He claimed that the Budget was based on notes received from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Hibi Eden, the Congress MP from Ernakulam, said that though Kerala was facing a huge financial crisis, the Union government has failed to announce any special package for the State.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant complained that the schemes for generating employment are all for just two years. “This will just be like Agniveer,” he said, in a reference to the Army’s contentious short-term service programme.