Lok Adalat: People fed up with judicial process, just want settlement, says CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India emphasises Lok Adalats as an alternative way for dispute resolution, during the ongoing special Lok Adalat aimed at reducing court backlog

Updated - August 03, 2024 05:47 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 05:14 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud addresses the end of special Lok Adalat week to celebrate 75 years of the Supreme Court of India.

Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud addresses the end of special Lok Adalat week to celebrate 75 years of the Supreme Court of India. | Photo Credit: PTI

“People get ‘so fed up‘ with the matters of courts that they just want a settlement,” Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud said on August 3, while highlighting the role of Lok Adalats as alternative dispute redressal mechanisms.

Lok Adalats are forums where disputes and cases pending in courts or at pre-litigation stage are settled or compromised amicably. No appeal against the mutually accepted settlement can be filed.

“People are so fed up with the matters of the court that they just want a settlement. This process is the punishment and that is a cause of concern for all of us as judges,” Mr. Chandrachud said at the commemoration of the special Lok Adalat week at the Supreme Court.

Bringing in inclusion and diversity

The CJI said he got tremendous support and cooperation from everyone, including the Bar and the Bench, in setting up of Lok Adalat at every stage. He said that when the panels for the Lok Adalat were constituted, it was ensured that every panel would consist of two judges and two members of the Bar.

“The purpose behind doing this was to give ownership to the advocates over the institution because this is not an institution which is only run by the judges, and this is not the institution of the judges, for the judges, by the judges,” he said.

“There is so much that we learn from each other. We learnt from the advocates about how much command they have over little procedural issues,” the CJI said.

He genuinely felt that the Supreme Court may be located in Delhi, but “it is not the Supreme Court of Delhi. It is the Supreme Court of India,” he said. “Since I took over as the CJI, we have made efforts to bring officers from all over the country in the Registry. They bring great amount of inclusion and diversity,” he added.

The CJI said the special Lok Adalat began with seven benches initially as “we were sceptical if we would be successful”. “By Thursday we had 13 benches and there was so much work,” he said.

For Lok Adalats, speed overrides quality

“The purpose of Lok Adalat has been to take justice to the homes of people and ensure people that we are constant presence in their lives,” Mr. Chandrachud said.

The week-long special Lok Adalat, celebrating 75 years of the Supreme Court, began with the aim to “facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases”, in matters that have “elements of settlement”.

The top court held the special Lok Adalat till August 3 in an effort to reduce the pendency of cases.

