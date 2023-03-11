Lockheed, Tata Group reach agreement to begin fighter wing production

March 11, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

U.S. defence major Lockheed Martin and the Tata Group have reached an agreement to produce fighter wings at the their joint venture, Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL), in Hyderabad.

“The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) envisions production of 29 fighter wing shipsets, with an option of additional shipsets, and deliveries commencing in 2025,” Lockheed said in a statement.

Lockheed Martin formally recognised TLMAL as a potential co-producer of fighter wings in October 2021 following TLMAL’s successful production and qualification of a prototype fighter wing shipset, according to the statement.

Through this prototype project, TLMAL was required to demonstrate the capability to perform detailed part manufacturing and delivery of a fully compliant fuel-carrying 9-g, 12,000-hour, interchangeable/replaceable representative fighter wing.

“That achievement further strengthened Lockheed Martin’s partnership with India; and supports its F-21 offering for procurement of 114 new fighter aircraft – exclusively for India and the Indian Air Force – by proving additional indigenous production capability,” the statement said.

“This MoU… further exemplifies Lockheed Martin’s commitment to a self-reliant India and the degree of confidence that exists in our relationships with our partners in India,” said James Taiclet, chairman, president and CEO, Lockheed Martin.

Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics established TLMAL as a joint venture in 2010 and serves as the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies that are installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft. To date, TLMAL has manufactured and delivered nearly 200 C-130J empennages.