Lockdown: Plea in SC for farm workers’ protection

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging that farm workers are vulnerable to harassment during the COVID-19 lockdown despite the government communication that agriculture is an essential service.

The plea contended that the lockdown has affected agriculture, which is one of the most vulnerable categories.

It said there is a lack of coordination at the ground level, which is evident from the fact that workers often face the “mindless violence from the police”. Farmers should not be left in dire straits and they should be ensured of financial security.

The petition filed by two professionals said the harvest season is near for the rabi crops. The supply chain of farm produce should be maintained intact. There should not be any difficulty in transporting produce to the sellers. The sector should be assured of the necessary backend support from the government. Interruptions in supply of produce may lead to hoarding and vegetable prices may skyrocket.

The petition said a mere advance of ₹2,000 through PM-KISAN and a moratorium on loans would not be sufficient to keep the sector afloat.