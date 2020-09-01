Lockdown in State’s containment zones extended till Sept. 30

Complete shutdown on Sept. 7, 11, 12

The West Bengal government on Monday issued a notification stating that total lockdown will be extended in the containment zones of the State till September 30.

The development assumes significance as it comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released a set of guidelines pertaining to Unlock 4.0.

“In consideration of the current COVID-19 situation, lockdown in the containment zones stands extended up to 30/09/2020,” West Bengal’s order No. 285-CS/2020 signed by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said.

The notification also said a total lockdown will be observed in the State on the three dates announced earlier. “As already announced, State-wide complete lockdown shall be observed on Monday, September 7; Friday, September 11; and Saturday, September 12,” the notification said.

No schools, colleges

Schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools and parks will remain closed till the end of September, the order added. The State government has already relaxed restrictions on incoming flights from six cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Chennai — which were suspended in July and August.

Metro services to resume

The West Bengal government notification also said Metro railway services will operate in a graded manner from September 8.

Over the last few days, there have been meetings between officials of the West Bengal government and Metro officials over resumption of the services.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Kolkata Metro Indrani Banerjee said that they are waiting for a Standard Operating Procedure from the Ministry of Railways on operation of the trains.

Ms. Banerjee also said a token for one ride will not be issued to passengers but passengers can travel using smart cards.

Metro Officials also said there will be fewer trains, and measures will be taken to prevent crowding.

Police Day on Sept. 8

The observance of Police Day on September 1 has been rescheduled to next week. The State will instead observe a holiday on Tuesday to mark “respect to the departed soul of former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, a glorious son of Bengal”.

The State Home Department in a tweet said, “GOWB is keeping all government and government aided offices and institutions closed tomorrow- 1st September. If the funeral takes place on another day, then that day too shall be observed with similar solemn respect. While 1st September remains Police Day, the observance will be on 8th September.”