Lockdown impeded care for children at high risk of mortality

NEW DELHI:

06 September 2020 08:29 IST

Only a fraction of children referred to nutritional rehabilitation centres, says government data

At a time when the country is in the grips of widespread hunger leading to fears of rising levels of malnutrition, government data shows that children with increased risk of mortality could not receive urgent in-patient care at special wards known as nutrition rehabilitation centres following the nationwide lockdown on March 25. These were either shut due to the lockdown or turned into quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients.

The latest National Health Mission (NHM) data shows that the number of children admitted in Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRC) from April to June were only a fraction of the same period last year.

Advertising

Advertising

There were only 1,315 children admitted across nearly 966 NRCs in the country in April 2020, which is a mere 9% of those admitted in April 2019 (15,792). There were 2,256 children admitted in May and 3,472 in June, but these figures are only 13% and 16% of the numbers registered in the corresponding months last year.

In March, there was a marginal impact as admissions to the NRC dropped by 24%. This is despite the Union government declaring nutritional services as essential services three weeks into the lockdown.

Every two in three under-five deaths in India are known to be caused due to malnourishment. Projections from multilateral bodies such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Programme (WFP), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have warned that disruption of food systems and access to healthcare services are likely to lead to an increase of 17.3% in global prevalence of wasting, translating into an additional 6.7 million children under the age of five suffering from it, half of which are likely to be from South Asia. The estimates also suggest that there will be more than 10,000 additional child deaths per month during this period.

Frontline workers record anthropometric measurements of children between six months to six years and refer severe acute malnourished children or those who show poor levels of growth, medical complications and poor appetite to the NRCs.

At these special units, children get medical treatment and nutrition support, and their mothers are counselled on providing care. However, in most places ASHA (accredited social health activist) and Anganwadi workers were either unable to screen children because of restrictions on mobility and additional COVID-19-related duties assigned to them, or due to the NRCs being declared quarantine centres, or because parents were reluctant due to fears over COVID-19 infections spreading at these facilities.

The data also bears this out and shows that children identified as severe acute malnourished (SAM) between April-June were a mere two-thirds of last year.

3,316 children were identified as SAM in April 2020 compared with 10,957 in April 2019

3,359 children were identified as SAM in May 2020 compared with 11,554 in May 2019

3,785 in June 2020 compared with 14,128 in June 2019

In March, the number of SAM children saw a drop of 7% as compared to the previous year.

“The data is very telling and shows that well after the lockdown was imposed in March, health and nutritional services continued to remain disrupted up to June end. It is a double whammy that when the country was staring at a hunger crisis leading to an increase in prevalence of malnutrition, regular health services too were not available. The most vulnerable, such as those from tribal communities, backward castes and the poorest of poor, who record high levels of malnutrition, will bear the biggest brunt,” said Dr. Subhashri B., obstetrician-gynaecologist, CommonHealth, a coalition for reproductive health and safe abortion. She also laments the non-availability of crucial government data on service delivery for the past six months on the NHM website.

“The disruption of services indicates that there will be a dramatic and downward trend for child malnutrition in the time to come. The data shows that growth monitoring of children and identification of SAM children followed by referrals to NRCs did not happen. The immediate threat is child mortality as wasting is known to cause deaths. The larger determinants of rising levels of malnutrition are food and economic insecurity in the present as well as middle to long term. If measures are not taken to address these, whatever slow progress we had made on nutrition indicators will all be lost,” warned Vandana Prasad, public health expert and member of the advisory committee, Right to Food Campaign.