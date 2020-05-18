Lockdown | Haryana CM turns down Nitish’s offer, says ‘all Indians’ are State’s responsibility

CM Manohar Lal. file photo

Bihar CM had offered to bear expenses incurred by Haryana on hosting Biharis stranded in the State

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has written to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar politely declining the latter’s offer to bear the cost of the expenses incurred on taking care of Biharis stranded in Haryana due to the lockdown.

Lauding Mr. Kumar for the concern expressed for Biharis stranded in Haryana, Mr. Lal assured him that the State government considered all those who were living in Haryana as equal citizens and that his government would bear the expenses for the migrants in view of their contribution to nation building.

“All Indians living in Haryana are ours too, just like they belong to the States from which they have come,” Mr. Lal wrote in Hindi in his letter dated May 17, a copy of which has been seen by The Hindu.

“We also understand their huge contribution to Haryana’s economic, industrial and agricultural development…all those citizens who have come to Haryana to work are not less than a Haryanavi for us, no matter where they were born,” Mr. Lal asserted. “They are our responsibility too... in view of national unity and integrity we’re committed to [ensuring] their security and dignity,” he added.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar had expressed the Bihar government’s concern about the welfare of Biharis stranded in Haryana and offered to pay the Haryana government for the facilities provided to them.

“In our State, every day industries are reopening and the economy is limping back to normalcy, so whenever they [migrants] want to meet their family members and wish to come back they are always welcome,” wrote Mr. Lal.